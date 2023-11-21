The Stetson Hatters (2-2) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas are shooting 44.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 38.6% the Hatters' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Central Michigan has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.
  • The Chippewas are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 46th.
  • The Chippewas put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hatters allow.
  • Central Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (61.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Chippewas conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).
  • At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State L 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida W 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena W 70-56 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Stetson - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Valparaiso - McGuirk Arena

