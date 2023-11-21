The Stetson Hatters (2-2) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas are shooting 44.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 38.6% the Hatters' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Central Michigan has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 46th.

The Chippewas put up an average of 65.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hatters allow.

Central Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (61.8).

In 2022-23, the Chippewas conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (75.1).

At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule