MAC opponents will clash when the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Bowling Green 30, Western Michigan 23

Bowling Green 30, Western Michigan 23 Bowling Green has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Falcons have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won every time.

Western Michigan has been listed as the underdog seven times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Broncos have been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (-2.5)



Bowling Green (-2.5) In 10 Bowling Green games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

In Western Michigan's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Five of Bowling Green's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 51.5 points.

There have been eight Western Michigan games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51.5 points this season.

Bowling Green averages 25.6 points per game against Western Michigan's 24.9, amounting to one point under the matchup's over/under of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 42.9 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.9 26 30.8 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-0-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 52.9 52.1 Implied Total AVG 33.3 30.3 35 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-1 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.