Monday's contest that pits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) versus the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) at John Gray Gymnasium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Oakland. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Oakland is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus Loyola Marymount. The two teams are projected to exceed the 149.5 total.

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Line: Loyola Marymount -6.5

Loyola Marymount -6.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Loyola Marymount -250, Oakland +200

Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 77, Loyola Marymount 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount

Pick ATS: Oakland (+6.5)



Oakland (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Oakland Performance Insights

Offensively, Oakland averaged 73.3 points per game (136th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 76.3 points per contest on defense (332nd-ranked).

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 12th-worst in the country with 34.8 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they grabbed 28.9 rebounds per game (319th-ranked in college basketball).

Last year Oakland ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.8 per game.

The Golden Grizzlies were top-25 last year in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies, who were 192nd in college basketball with 7.3 made threes per game, shot just 30.9% from beyond the arc, which was 24th-worst in the country.

It was rough sledding for Oakland in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it ceded 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 36.8% three-point percentage to its opponents (18th-worst).

Oakland took 60.3% two-pointers and 39.7% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were threes.

