How to Watch Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Oakland vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
- Last season, Oakland had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 155th.
- The Golden Grizzlies' 73.3 points per game last year were just 0.2 more points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed.
- Oakland put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
- The Golden Grizzlies allowed 76.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
- At home, Oakland made 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%) as well.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 81-62
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
