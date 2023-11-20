Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Montcalm County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Carson City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
