How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Rebels have won three games in a row.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Michigan vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 72.8 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 50.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.3 points, Ole Miss is 4-1.
- Michigan is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Wolverines put up 73.3 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 57.6 the Rebels allow.
- Michigan has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
- Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
- This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.6% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Rebels concede.
- The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oakland
|W 80-39
|Crisler Center
|11/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 63-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota
|W 70-52
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/29/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Crisler Center
