The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Rebels have won three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 72.8 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 50.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.3 points, Ole Miss is 4-1.
  • Michigan is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Wolverines put up 73.3 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 57.6 the Rebels allow.
  • Michigan has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
  • Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
  • This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.6% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Rebels concede.
  • The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Oakland W 80-39 Crisler Center
11/18/2023 Middle Tennessee W 63-49 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota W 70-52 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Ole Miss - Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Eastern Michigan - Crisler Center
11/29/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Crisler Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.