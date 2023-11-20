The Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will play the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 17 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

17 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 9.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Hansen: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Williams: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

