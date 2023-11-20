Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his last game (November 18 win against the Mavericks), posted 40 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-115)

Over 29.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 43.0 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.8 per game.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 28 11 10 0 1 2 3/5/2023 36 23 9 13 0 3 0 1/3/2023 37 55 10 7 0 0 2

