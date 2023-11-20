Central Michigan vs. Siena: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) and the Siena Saints (1-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.
Central Michigan vs. Siena Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Central Michigan put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Siena sported an 11-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from Central Michigan.
Central Michigan vs. Siena Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Central Michigan
|65.7
|134.3
|73
|140.2
|142.3
|Siena
|68.6
|134.3
|67.2
|140.2
|135
Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas averaged were only 1.5 fewer points than the Saints gave up (67.2).
- Central Michigan went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Central Michigan vs. Siena Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Central Michigan
|12-15-0
|10-17-0
|Siena
|11-13-0
|14-10-0
Central Michigan vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Central Michigan
|Siena
|6-8
|Home Record
|8-5
|3-12
|Away Record
|7-8
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
