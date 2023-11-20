The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the Siena Saints (1-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Information

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 68.6 259th
264th 73 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.7 256th
338th 10.7 Assists 12.8 193rd
355th 15.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

