The Siena Saints (1-2) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.

Central Michigan went 5-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas put up were just 1.5 fewer points than the Saints gave up (67.2).

When Central Michigan totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game (68.7) than it did when playing on the road (61.8).

The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.1).

When playing at home, Central Michigan averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.4) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in road games (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule