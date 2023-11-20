How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Siena Saints (1-2) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.
Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
- Central Michigan went 5-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas put up were just 1.5 fewer points than the Saints gave up (67.2).
- When Central Michigan totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-4.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Central Michigan averaged 6.9 more points per game (68.7) than it did when playing on the road (61.8).
- The Chippewas surrendered 71.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.1).
- When playing at home, Central Michigan averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.4) than in away games (5.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to in road games (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 74-64
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/20/2023
|Siena
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|McGuirk Arena
