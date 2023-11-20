How to Watch the Bucks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (2-10) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) after losing four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Bucks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Wizards Prediction
|Bucks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Wizards Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 49.6% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The 119.2 points per game the Bucks record are only 3.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (122.9).
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are posting 118.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (119.8).
- Milwaukee is surrendering 116.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.3).
- The Bucks are draining 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than they're averaging away from home (14.8, 40.1%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Out
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
