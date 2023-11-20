The Washington Wizards (2-10) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 245.5 points.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: MNMT and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 245.5 combined points.

The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 236, 9.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won nine out of the 13 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 3 23.1% 119.2 233.3 116.8 239.7 231.5 Wizards 5 41.7% 114.1 233.3 122.9 239.7 233.7

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

In home games, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (2-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-4-0).

The 119.2 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (122.9).

Milwaukee has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.9 points.

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 4-9 0-2 8-5 Wizards 5-7 1-2 8-4

Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Bucks Wizards 119.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-5 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

