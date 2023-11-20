Brook Lopez NBA Player Preview vs. the Wizards - November 20
Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.
In this piece we'll break down Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)
Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.
- On the boards, the Wizards allowed 43 rebounds per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.8 per game.
- Allowing 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Wizards were ninth in the league in that category.
Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|30
|20
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|3/5/2023
|27
|15
|6
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1/3/2023
|28
|21
|12
|3
|1
|6
|1
|1/1/2023
|24
|8
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
