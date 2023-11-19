Western Michigan vs. Ohio State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) host the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) at Value City Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Broncos Betting Records & Stats
- Western Michigan's games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Broncos were 9-18-0 last year.
- Ohio State's .419 ATS win percentage (13-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Western Michigan's .333 mark (9-18-0 ATS Record).
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio State
|72.5
|142.4
|69.0
|143
|140.5
|Western Michigan
|69.9
|142.4
|74.0
|143
|142.6
Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends
- The Broncos put up only 0.9 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Buckeyes allowed (69.0).
- Western Michigan went 6-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio State
|13-18-0
|16-15-0
|Western Michigan
|9-18-0
|14-13-0
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio State
|Western Michigan
|10-6
|Home Record
|7-7
|1-10
|Away Record
|1-15
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-11-0
|74.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
