The Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on BTN.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-22.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-21.5) 140.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record last season.

Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Buckeyes games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.

