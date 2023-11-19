Western Michigan vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on BTN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-22.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-21.5)
|140.5
|-7000
|+2000
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Western Michigan compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record last season.
- Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
- Buckeyes games went over the point total 16 out of 31 times last season.
