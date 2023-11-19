The Green Bay Packers (3-6) host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Chargers and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Packers vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3 44 -165 +135

Packers vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in three of nine games this season.

Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 41.6 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Packers have covered the spread four times over nine games with a set spread.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has an average total of 48.1 in their contests this year, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites five times this season. They've finished 3-2.

Los Angeles has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won each of them.

Chargers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 26.6 9 23.9 21 48.1 5 9 Packers 19.9 22 20.2 9 41.6 3 9

Packers vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

The Packers have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Chargers have totaled 24 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), while the Packers have been outscored by three points (0.3 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.4 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22 21.8 22.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 48.8 47.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.2 27 25.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

