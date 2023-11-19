Our computer model predicts a victory for the Los Angeles Chargers when they meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers are totaling 26.6 points per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 23.9 points per game (24th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are compiling 19.9 points per game (21st-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.2 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chargers vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chargers by 3) Over (44) Chargers 25, Packers 21

Place your bets on the Chargers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Packers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this year.

Packers games average 41.6 total points, 2.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chargers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this season.

The point total average for Chargers games this season is 48.1, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 26.6 23.9 28.6 25.4 24 22 Green Bay 19.9 20.2 17 19.5 22.2 20.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.