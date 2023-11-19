The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Drake Game Information

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drake Rank Drake AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 73.3 136th
33rd 63.9 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd
74th 33.5 Rebounds 28.9 319th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
128th 13.7 Assists 11.8 281st
22nd 9.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

