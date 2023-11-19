Sunday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (2-0) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Oakland vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Oakland vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Oakland 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-7.5)

Drake (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Oakland Performance Insights

With 73.3 points per game on offense, Oakland ranked 136th in the country last year. At the other end, it allowed 76.3 points per contest, which ranked 332nd in college basketball.

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 12th-worst in the nation with 34.8 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 28.9 boards per game (319th-ranked in college basketball).

Oakland put up 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 281st in college basketball.

The Golden Grizzlies were top-25 last year in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 192nd in the country by draining 7.3 treys per game, but they sported a 30.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

In terms of three-pointers, Oakland struggled defensively, as it ranked 24th-worst in college basketball in threes allowed (8.8 per game) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%).

Oakland took 60.3% two-pointers and 39.7% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 71.8% were two-pointers and 28.2% were three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.