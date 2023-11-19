Michigan State vs. Alcorn State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
