The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites at home at Camp Randall Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Both squads have solid defenses, with the Badgers 25th in points per game allowed, and the Cornhuskers 18th. The game's over/under is set at 36.5.

Wisconsin has the 104th-ranked offense this year (22.2 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 25th-best with only 19.6 points allowed per game. While Nebraska's offense has been sputtering, ranking 13th-worst with 18.9 points per game, its defense ranks 18th-best with only 18.2 points ceded per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -4.5 -110 -110 36.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Wisconsin Recent Performance

The Badgers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 314.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-83-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 330.7 total yards per game (43rd).

In terms of scoring offense, the Badgers rank -112-worst with 11.3 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 96th by giving up 22.7 points per game over their last three tilts.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Wisconsin, who ranks 16th-worst in passing offense (221 passing yards per game) and 17th-worst in passing defense (202.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three games.

The Badgers have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, averaging 93.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-92-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 128.3 rushing yards per contest (94th-ranked).

The Badgers have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their last three games.

Wisconsin has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Week 12 Big Ten Betting Trends

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Three of Wisconsin's nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Wisconsin has put together a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Wisconsin has gone 1-3 (42.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,383 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 186 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 133 times for 757 yards (75.7 per game), scoring eight times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (30.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 596 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 91 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put up a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike's 16 catches have yielded 282 yards and one touchdown.

Darryl Peterson has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up six TFL and 30 tackles.

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin's tackle leader, has 68 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman leads the team with five interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

