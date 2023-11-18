The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin ranks 77th in total offense (371.5 yards per game) and 32nd in total defense (332.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Nebraska ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game on offense (313.1), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in total yards surrendered per game (306.9).

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Wisconsin Nebraska 371.5 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.1 (118th) 332.6 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.9 (17th) 153.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (29th) 218 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (129th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (133rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,383 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 186 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 757 yards on 133 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Chez Mellusi has collected 306 yards on 51 attempts, scoring four times.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 596 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 91 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 375 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike has racked up 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska this season. He has 967 passing yards (96.7 per game) while completing 49% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 483 yards (48.3 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has run for 364 yards across 88 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (24.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has 20 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 228 yards (22.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marcus Washington's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 176 yards (17.6 ypg).

