The college football season continues into Week 12, which features four games involving schools from the SoCon. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

