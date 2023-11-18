MWC Games Today: How to Watch MWC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the MWC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Spectrum Sports
|Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
