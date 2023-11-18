If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Davison High School at Belleville High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit King High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Harper Woods High School