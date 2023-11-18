Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Davison High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit King High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Harper Woods High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
