2023 The RSM Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 The RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg is in the lead (+240), shooting an 11-under 131.
Want to place a bet on The RSM Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
The RSM Classic Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-11)
- Odds to Win: +240
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|3
|0
|6th
|Round 2
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|4th
Click here to bet on Aberg at The RSM Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +750
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|7
|1
|25th
Click here to bet on Cole with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +850
McCarthy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|2
|1st
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|53rd
Want to place a bet on McCarthy in The RSM Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sam Ryder
- Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Ryder Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|1st
Think Ryder can win The RSM Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Matt Kuchar
- Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-9)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Kuchar Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|5
|0
|6th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|25th
Click here to bet on Kuchar at The RSM Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Young
|10th (-8)
|+1800
|Brendon Todd
|10th (-8)
|+3000
|Austin Eckroat
|5th (-9)
|+3000
|Adam Svensson
|10th (-8)
|+3000
|Ben Kohles
|5th (-9)
|+3500
|Tyler Duncan
|5th (-9)
|+3500
|Ben Griffin
|10th (-8)
|+3500
|Peter Kuest
|5th (-9)
|+4000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10th (-8)
|+4000
|Adam Schenk
|10th (-8)
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.