After two rounds of play at the 2023 The RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg is in the lead (+240), shooting an 11-under 131.

The RSM Classic Third Round Information

Start Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,060 yards

The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-11)

1st (-11) Odds to Win: +240

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 3 0 6th Round 2 64 -6 6 0 4th

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET

10:54 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +750

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 8 2 3rd Round 2 66 -4 7 1 25th

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +850

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 2 1st Round 2 67 -3 3 0 53rd

Sam Ryder

Tee Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +1400

Ryder Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 26th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 1st

Matt Kuchar

Tee Time: 10:54 AM ET

10:54 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-9)

5th (-9) Odds to Win: +1600

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 5 0 6th Round 2 68 -4 5 1 25th

The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cameron Young 10th (-8) +1800 Brendon Todd 10th (-8) +3000 Austin Eckroat 5th (-9) +3000 Adam Svensson 10th (-8) +3000 Ben Kohles 5th (-9) +3500 Tyler Duncan 5th (-9) +3500 Ben Griffin 10th (-8) +3500 Peter Kuest 5th (-9) +4000 Mackenzie Hughes 10th (-8) +4000 Adam Schenk 10th (-8) +4000

