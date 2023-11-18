The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) will put their first-ranked pass defense to the test against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and the No. 24 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wolverines are heavily favored by 19.5 points in the game. The point total is set at 49.5.

Michigan has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.5 points allowed per game). With 28.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Maryland ranks 57th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 47th, giving up 22.4 points per game.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Michigan vs Maryland Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -19.5 -105 -115 49.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Michigan Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Wolverines have been bottom-25 in total offense with 403 total yards per game (-32-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 229.7 total yards allowed per game (eighth-best).

While the Wolverines rank 33rd in points per game over the last three contests (38), they rank 10th-best defensively (9.3 points allowed per game) over that three-game period.

Michigan ranks 73rd in passing offense over the last three games (250.7 passing yards per game), but it ranks seventh-best in passing defense over that stretch (117 passing yards per game surrendered).

The last three games have seen the Wolverines' rushing offense struggle, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (152.3 per game). They rank 61st defensively (112.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

In their last three games, the Wolverines have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Michigan has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Michigan has posted a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Michigan games have gone over the point total on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of nine times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Michigan has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,194 yards (219.4 ypg) on 163-of-214 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 794 yards on 152 carries while finding the end zone 18 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 84 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 589 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has totaled 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 26 passes while averaging 44.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland's 29 receptions are good enough for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Harrell has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 23 tackles.

Junior Colson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 53 tackles and two TFL.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 23 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

