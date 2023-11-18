Michigan vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) carry the first-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the Maryland Terrapins (6-4), who boast the No. 24 passing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wolverines are heavy, 19.5-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup.
Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Colorado vs Washington State
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
- Maryland has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-200
|Bet $200 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.