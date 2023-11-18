The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing just 232.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 47th (410.5 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Maryland is generating 28.9 points per contest (57th-ranked). It ranks 47th in the FBS on defense (22.4 points given up per game).

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Michigan vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan Maryland 410.5 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (61st) 232.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (35th) 173.1 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (111th) 237.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (24th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,194 yards (219.4 ypg) on 163-of-214 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has 794 rushing yards on 152 carries with 18 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has racked up 284 yards on 84 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 24 passes for 225 yards (22.5 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 589 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has registered 36 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 26 passes while averaging 44.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland's 29 catches are good enough for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 2,769 passing yards, or 276.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has collected 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Roman Hemby is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 515 yards, or 51.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Hemby has also chipped in with 29 catches for 246 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has totaled 266 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones leads his squad with 607 receiving yards on 45 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has racked up 542 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Kaden Prather's 58 targets have resulted in 37 catches for 523 yards and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Maryland gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.