A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) face off against the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Michigan State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 47.5 -190 +160 FanDuel Indiana (-4.5) 47.5 -192 +158

Michigan State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season six times and failed to cover in all six.

Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Hoosiers have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

