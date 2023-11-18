Big Ten opponents match up when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Indiana is averaging 21.4 points per game on offense (108th in the FBS), and ranks 104th defensively with 30.0 points allowed per game. Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 306.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 62nd with 369.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Michigan State vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Michigan State Indiana 306.0 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (111th) 369.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.1 (81st) 102.7 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.3 (113th) 203.3 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.0 (83rd) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed 167 times for 711 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 447 (44.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has put together a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover's 14 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (26.1 ypg).

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has thrown for 1,164 yards (116.4 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 188 rushing yards on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylin Lucas has racked up 265 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught 33 passes for 235 yards (23.5 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Trent Howland has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 240 yards (24.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has hauled in 40 catches for 524 yards (52.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

DeQuece Carter has put together a 298-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 37 targets.

Cam Camper has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

