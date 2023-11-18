Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) face the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Maryland?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Michigan 35, Maryland 14 Michigan has won all nine of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Maryland has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Terrapins have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 93.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-19.5)



Michigan (-19.5) Against the spread, Michigan is 5-4-0 this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in six chances).

Maryland has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Four of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been seven Maryland games that have ended with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

Michigan averages 39.0 points per game against Maryland's 28.9, totaling 18.4 points over the contest's point total of 49.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 52.7 44.4 Implied Total AVG 38.3 44.4 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-4-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.7 49.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.2 30.5 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.