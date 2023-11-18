LSU vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is 71.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-30.5)
|71.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-30.5)
|71.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
LSU vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- LSU has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Georgia State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
LSU & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
