Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Kent County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Christian High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Ada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Zeeland West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Holland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
