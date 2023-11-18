Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Kalkaska County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalkaska High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
