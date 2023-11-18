Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Ingham County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Detroit King High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greenville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
