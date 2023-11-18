Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Ingham County, Michigan today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.