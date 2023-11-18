The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Antetokounmpo, in his last action, had 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 130-99 win over the Hornets.

In this article, we dig into Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-111)

Over 30.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+106)

Over 11.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the league last season, allowing 114.1 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Mavericks were No. 1 in the NBA last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 35 28 10 3 1 0 1 11/27/2022 29 30 11 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.