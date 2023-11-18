The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Vikings averaged.
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-14 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.
  • The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.
  • The Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern W 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/21/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

