The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Vikings averaged.

Eastern Michigan went 6-14 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.

The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.

Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.

The Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule