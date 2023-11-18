How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Vikings averaged.
- Eastern Michigan went 6-14 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.
- The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.
- Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74 on the road.
- The Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.