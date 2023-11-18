Damian Lillard plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 17, Lillard posted 27 points and five assists in a 130-99 win against the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Lillard's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-118)

Over 6.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were ranked 16th in the league defensively last season, allowing 114.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league last season, conceding 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per game.

Conceding 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the NBA in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 37 40 3 6 4 0 1 1/14/2023 29 36 5 10 4 0 0 12/16/2022 24 24 1 3 3 0 0 11/12/2022 38 29 7 12 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.