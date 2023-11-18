Saturday's contest at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) going head to head against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 90-53 victory as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The Chippewas head into this game after an 80-57 victory against Concordia (MI) on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 90, Central Michigan 53

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chippewas' -282 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (348th in college basketball).

In conference play, Central Michigan scored more points (67.3 per game) than it did overall (64.6) in 2022-23.

The Chippewas scored more points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.

In 2022-23, Central Michigan gave up 6.3 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than away (77.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.