How to Watch the Bucks vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Mavericks.
Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Mavericks Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
- The Bucks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (118.1) than the Mavericks give up (118.7).
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when scoring more than 118.7 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 116.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 119.8 points per contest.
- Milwaukee is surrendering 115.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (117.3).
- The Bucks are averaging 14.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.8, 40.1%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
