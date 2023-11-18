The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lopez tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-99 win against the Hornets.

Below we will break down Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-128)

Over 10.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the league in that category.

Brook Lopez vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 29 4 6 0 0 3 0 11/27/2022 23 13 4 2 2 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.