Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Wayne County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Star International Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.