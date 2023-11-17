The Maryland Terrapins (1-2) take on the No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Villanova Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Terrapins' opponents knocked down.

In games Villanova shot better than 42.6% from the field, it went 10-7 overall.

The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins ranked 229th.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).

Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

Maryland went 18-3 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.

The Terrapins put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.

Maryland went 16-6 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Villanova put up 70.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than when playing on the road (68.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Villanova fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Maryland averaged 12.1 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (62.5).

The Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.

Maryland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule