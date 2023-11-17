The Maryland Terrapins (1-2) take on the No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Terrapins' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Villanova shot better than 42.6% from the field, it went 10-7 overall.
  • The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins ranked 229th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
  • Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Maryland went 18-3 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Terrapins put up an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
  • Maryland went 16-6 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Villanova put up 70.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Wildcats ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than when playing on the road (68.6).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Villanova fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Maryland averaged 12.1 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (62.5).
  • The Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
  • Maryland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.1%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 68-53 Xfinity Center
11/10/2023 Davidson L 64-61 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 UAB L 66-63 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/21/2023 UMBC - Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 South Alabama - Xfinity Center

