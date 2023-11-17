AAC opponents match up when the UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) and the South Florida Bulls (5-5) square off on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is putting up 31.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 39th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 55th, allowing 24.6 points per contest. South Florida ranks 49th in points per game (30.1), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points ceded per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,897 pass yards for UTSA, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 606 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 89 times for 482 yards (48.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 801 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 66 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 481-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 51 targets.

Devin McCuin has racked up 29 receptions for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,538 yards (253.8 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 145 times for 690 yards (69 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 808 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 69 receptions on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 543-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 54 targets.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 26 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

