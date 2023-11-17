Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Durant are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns meet at Delta Center on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 27.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Friday (27.5).

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Friday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 10.5. That is 1.2 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 13.5 (Over: -102)

Eric Gordon's 15.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Friday's over/under for Markkanen is 24.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 14.5 point total set for John Collins on Friday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (13).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

