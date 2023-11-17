How to Watch the Suns vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (4-7) battle the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz allow (119.5).
- Phoenix has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
- Utah is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.
- The Jazz put up an average of 114 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 118.7 points per game this season at home, which is 10.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.8).
- Phoenix is ceding 116.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (107.4).
- When playing at home, the Suns are draining three more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in away games (11.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.5%) compared to away from home (33.3%).
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz put up 119 points per game at home, 9.2 more than away (109.8). On defense they concede 114.2 per game, 9.8 fewer points than on the road (124).
- At home, Utah concedes 114.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 124.
- This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (27.4 per game) than on the road (27).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
