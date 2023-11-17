The Utah Jazz (4-7) battle the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center on November 17, 2023.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.

The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz allow (119.5).

Phoenix has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Jazz put up an average of 114 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up to opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 118.7 points per game this season at home, which is 10.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (107.8).

Phoenix is ceding 116.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (107.4).

When playing at home, the Suns are draining three more three-pointers per game (14.2) than in away games (11.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.5%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz put up 119 points per game at home, 9.2 more than away (109.8). On defense they concede 114.2 per game, 9.8 fewer points than on the road (124).

This season the Jazz are collecting more assists at home (27.4 per game) than on the road (27).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bradley Beal Out Back Damion Lee Out Knee

Jazz Injuries