Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
Should you bet on Shayne Gostisbehere to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|26:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
