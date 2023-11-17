Should you bet on Shayne Gostisbehere to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • Gostisbehere has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.